Locals, tourists adjusting to unusually warm autumn weather in Morro Bay

Summer may be over, but with the recent temperatures on the Central Coast, it definitely doesn’t feel like it.

Friday morning, KSBY visited the Morro Bay South T-Pier where we caught up with people spending time outdoors before the unusual autumn heat crept up for the day.

Herbert Jue lives in Fresno and says he goes on frequent trips to Morro Bay to escape the heat in the Central Valley and tend to his sailboat.

“I practically live here. I come out here every four months to get away from Fresno. Fresno is my home, but Fresno’s too hot; but today is going to be a heat spell,” Jue added.

Meanwhile, Morro Bay locals were in search of their favorite spots to cool down.

“I sit on one of those benches on the walkway going to the Rock, because that is where the key breeze is,” said local Michael Vick. “It is a secret spot so I hope I don’t lose my bench when people rush down there to stay cool.”

In the three years Vick has lived in Morro Bay, he admits this week’s warm weather has been unusual for this time of year. But some people visiting from continents away say the October heat is just what they needed.

“It is colder, like full fall! The leaves are falling, it is raining. So this is a nice surprise for us,” said Esther Salomons, who was visiting Morro Bay from the Netherlands.

She says she'll try to wrap up her outdoor activities before temperatures creep up.

Jue, meanwhile, was just getting ready for an afternoon swim.

“I can put my toes in the water! When I walk on the beach, I walk on the shoreline, and if I just walk right there, the waves will wash my feet for me. But if I get really hot, I will jump in the water,” Jue laughed.

If you are in search of a place to cool down during this heatwave, San Luis Obispo County officials recommend checking out libraries, indoor shopping malls or other air-conditioned facilities.