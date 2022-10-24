Locals will have a chance to fight off zombies right before Halloween

For all you Halloween lovers, Gladiator PaintBall Park is hosting a zombie hunt on Oct. 28, 2022 and Oct. 29, 2022.

Zombie hunters get to make their way on a mission through 10 acres.

Hunters have to ward off zombies while trying to collect serums and other necessities.

Participants will be armed with paintball guns and glowing ammo.

Zombies will not be able to shoot back.

Groups of 30 zombie fighters will go in to hunt together, so people can sign up individually or with a group.

"It is something that's really cool. It's a zombie hunt, you get to go out on the field, you get to participate in an event type situation, zombies have taken over the park, you gotta help us rid the zombies of the park," said Gladiator Paintball co-owner Bobby Poole.

Along with the zombie hunt, Gladiator Paintball Park is also offering some slightly less scary Halloween festivities.

Anyone ages five and up can play shoot glow in the dark jellyballs in blow-up bunkers, practice shooting at the outdoor shooting range, jump on the kid-friendly bounce house or watch a PG rated halloween movie.