Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Location of gray wolf that made historic trek into SLO County now unknown

items.[0].image.alt
(California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf (OR-93), seen near Yosemite, Calif., shared by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife. The young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century. Researchers have been monitoring OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory.
wolf.jpeg
Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 19:12:18-04

A gray wolf that made an historic trek into San Luis Obispo County from Oregon searching for a mate has not been tracked since the beginning of the month.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife reports that a collar reading from OR-93 has not been received since April 5.

The wolf entered California at the beginning of February and traveled through multiple counties before his collar was tracked to San Luis Obispo County in early April.

By that time, it was estimated the wolf had traveled more than 900 miles and crossed State Route 99, Interstate 5 and Highway 101, traveling a minimum average of 16 miles a day.

Officials say anything is possible at this point regarding OR-93's whereabouts.

Experts say it is likely this is the first time a gray wolf has made its way into San Luis Obispo County in over a century.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7