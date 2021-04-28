Location of gray wolf that made historic trek into SLO County now unknown

A gray wolf that made an historic trek into San Luis Obispo County from Oregon searching for a mate has not been tracked since the beginning of the month.

The California Department of Fish & Wildlife reports that a collar reading from OR-93 has not been received since April 5.

The wolf entered California at the beginning of February and traveled through multiple counties before his collar was tracked to San Luis Obispo County in early April.

By that time, it was estimated the wolf had traveled more than 900 miles and crossed State Route 99, Interstate 5 and Highway 101, traveling a minimum average of 16 miles a day.

Officials say anything is possible at this point regarding OR-93's whereabouts.

Experts say it is likely this is the first time a gray wolf has made its way into San Luis Obispo County in over a century.