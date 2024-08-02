Lolo's Mexican Restaurant closes after 39 years of business in Morro Bay

Lolo's Mexican Restaurant in Morro Bay will be closing this Sunday, Aug. 4.

Nick and Becky Mendoza have announced that they will be retiring after owning the restaurant for nearly four decades.

Some staff members at Lolo's have worked there for over 20 years, according to a Facebook post by Nick Mendoza.

Regulars like Harriet and Peter Boonisar are sad to see the restaurant close, but are ultimately excited for the Mendozas' future.

"This has been our go to place for family and relatives, but we're really happy that they can retire and enjoy the rest of their lives.”