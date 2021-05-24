Loma Fire in Santa Barbara now fully contained

The Loma Fire, which broke out in Santa Barbara last week, is now fully contained.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department announced the full containment of the fire Monday afternoon.

It was reported just before 9 p.m. May 20 in the area of Loma Alta Dr. and W. Canon Perdido St., also known as the TV Hill area.

The flames were burning along a hillside and close to several homes and other structures.

Hundreds of evacuations were ordered in the area and roads were also closed.

Two homes were damaged.

A 23-year-old man from Santa Barbara was arrested in connection with the fire and other recent arson cases in the city, according to police.

The fire burned less than 10 acres.

