Lompoc Aquatic Center activity and therapy pools temporarily closed for maintenance

The Lompoc Aquatic Center activity and therapy pools will be temporarily closed for maintenance, city officials announced Wednesday.

Officials said the gas regulators that serve the pools have malfunctioned, and parks and recreation staff is working with contractors to resolve the problem as soon as possible.

The competition pool remains open, according to the announcement. Those with existing lap-swim reservations in the activity pool can reschedule their reservation for a lane in the competition pool.

Meanwhile, aquatic center programs, including swim lessons and water-exercise classes, will be put on hold for the remainder of their sessions.

City officials said credit will be offered for remaining aquatic class sessions already paid for.

