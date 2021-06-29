Lompoc Aquatic Center reopens

The Lompoc Aquatic Center is back open for recreational swimming.

Hours are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4.50 for youth and teens.

Pre-sale entry will be available from 12:30 to 12:50 each day the pool is open.

The aquatic center features two 125-foot water slides and an Aqua Play Center.

"I know the community of Lompoc, they've been looking forward to this day in which the aquatic center would be open and to come on down and enjoy the facility with our aqua play structure," said Mike Espino, Lompoc Aquatic Center Manager.

The Lompoc Aquatic Center is located at 207 W. College Ave. in Lompoc.