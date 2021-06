The Lompoc Aquatic Center announced Thursday that it will be reopening on June 28.

Hours will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Admission is $5 for adults and $4.50 for youth and teens.

Pre-sale entry will be available from 12:30 to 12:50 each day the pool is open.

The aquatic center features two 125-foot water slides and an Aqua Play Center.

Lompoc Aquatic Center is located at 207 W College Ave in Lompoc.