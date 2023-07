The Lompoc Aquatic Center will close temporarily in a few weeks.

The aquatic center will be closed from Saturday, Aug. 12 through Sunday, Aug. 27 for routine maintenance.

City officials say the closure will affect all regular programs, including lap swim, swimming lessons, swim team practice, water-exercise classes and recreational swim.

Rec swim can still be enjoyed daily from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. through Aug. 11.