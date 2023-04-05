Lompoc Aquatic Center to reopen Thursday

The Lompoc Aquatic Center is expected to reopen Thursday, April 6 after being closed for a few days, according to city officials.

City officials say the full-facility closure was due to necessary pool heater repairs. The competition pool's heater is being replaced completely.

Officials say necessary maintenance is finishing up, and should return Thursday with normal operating hours.

The Aquatic Center's activity and therapy pools were closed earlier this month after the gas regulator that serves the pools malfunctioned.

