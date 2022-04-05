Lompoc Aquatic Center will offer free swim-instructor training this month

Lompoc Parks and Recreation will offer free swim-instructor training at the Lompoc Aquatic Center in April.

The purpose of the training is to equip instructor candidates to teach courses in the Lompoc Aquatic Center Swim Lessons Program and those that complete the training will be given the opportunity to apply as a swim instructor afterwards.

Training will be presented in a classroom-learning format through an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program, skills practice on stroke techniques and practice-teaching assignments.

These assignments involve teaching program materials like presentations, demonstrations, class management and evaluating participant progression.

Participants will also have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.

While participants gain the training necessary to teach at the Lompoc Center, completion of the training will not warrant a nationally-recognized certification nor will it be transferable to other aquatic facilities.

Candidates must be at least 16 years of age and have the ability to demonstrate proficient freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and float on the back and tread water for one minute.