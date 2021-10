The Lompoc Aquatic Center’s Aquaplay Structure is closed for repairs until further notice.

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division was established in 1945 highlighting the importance of recreation to quality of life as a community.

These repairs are important to the safety of the structure.

The remainder of the Lompoc Aquatic Center will be open during the repairs.

This includes the other pool areas and the two larger water slides.

There is no official date on when the structure will reopen.