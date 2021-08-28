Lompoc-area man arrested after pulling 'ghost gun' on another person, authorities say

A Lompoc-area man was arrested Friday after authorities say he pulled a “ghost gun” on someone the day before and took off.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Moonglow Road in Vandenberg Village shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday to reports of someone having pulled a gun on another person.

The sheriff’s office says they learned the suspect, identified as Daniel Donnelly, 50, had gone to the home and confronted another person there “with wild accusations” where he “threatened the victim, drew a handgun and pointed it at the victim,” authorities say.

When taking off, officials say Donnelly almost hit the victim and sideswiped a park car.

Deputies believed the suspect had returned to his home on the 600 block of Carina Drive and established a perimeter along with assistance from a sheriff’s K9 and special enforcement time.

Attempts to contact Donnelly inside the home were unsuccessful. After getting a search and arrest warrant signed by a judge, authorities entered the home shortly before midnight but say Donnelly was not inside.

They did, however, find a loaded un-serialized “ghost gun” they believe was used in the incident earlier in the day, according to a press release.

Donnelly was reportedly arrested Friday morning on an outstanding Ramey warrant at his home after neighbors reported seeing him in the area.

Authorities say he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail and faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm on a person and threatening a crime with intent to terrorize, which are all felonies.

Bail is set at $250,000.

