Lompoc brewery years in the making opens its doors

A brewery in the works for years in Lompoc is now open.

Cold Coast Brewing Company has been welcoming customers for about a month at its location on West Ocean Avenue between the intersections of H and I streets.

Cold Coast produces a variety of crafted beers and has a gathering space that can hold large parties.

The owners say they are thrilled with the community patronage.

“Failure was not an option. A lot of our customers would come in and thought we had abandoned the project because we had paper in the windows for so long and definitely expressed their excitement when they saw the paper come down and saw that we were fully furnished and we were ready to go,” said co-owner Michael Lamping.

Back in January of 2020, after applying for a conditional use permit, Cold Coast planned to focus on California-type beers like West Coast and tropical IPAs and American Brown ales and it seems like they’ve stuck to that plan.

Current beers on tap including the Hoppy Blonde, which features a hint of honey and is said to be a crowd favorite, a tropical IPA, English-Style ESP, American Brown Ale and more.

Cold Coast is located at 118 W. Ocean Ave. and is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from noon to 10 p.m.

