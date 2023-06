A brush fire broke out south of Allan Hancock College in Lompoc Friday morning. The fire has led to the closure of southbound Highway 1 from the WYE. The incident was reported at 10:47 a.m.

Air support was called about an hour after the fire broke out.

Lompoc Fire Department, Vandenberg Fire Department, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department are currently at the scene.

The fire is close to impacting homes in the area with structure protection in place.

More information to follow.