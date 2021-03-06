Lompoc businesses, non-profits receive free PPE

Organizations across Lompoc were able to receive large supplies of PPE Friday.

It’s part of an effort by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Santa Barbara County United Way.

The two groups distributed PPE to businesses and non-profits across the city.

The free PPE helps businesses avoid the cost of complying with COVID-19 regulations.

"If you're a business in Lompoc, you can come and we're going to give you PPE. You don’t have to be a chamber member, our non-profits have been great and also taking larger quantities to distribute to their networks, so we’re really trying to get the outreach out to the whole community,” said Amber Wilson, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce president.

In total, 20,000 masks, sanitizers and face shields were bagged up and distributed.

