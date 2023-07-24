Lompoc celebrates 135th birthday next month

The City of Lompoc is inviting the community to celebrate the city’s birthday next month.

The weekend-long birthday celebration will take place August 11, 12 and 13.

The festivities will begin with the City of Lompoc 135th Birthday Celebration held at the Old Town Market on Friday, August 11.

That event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will include the Lompoc Police Foundation Old Town Cruise.

Then on Saturday, August 12, the city will host the 19th annual Lompoc Police Car Show.

That will run from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Old Town.

That will be followed by a continuation of the Old Town Market from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Here is a link to register for the car show and cruise.

Finally, on Sunday, August 13th there will be an event recognizing the city’s actual 135th birthday and the electric division’s 100th birthday.

That is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. at Centennial Square Park.