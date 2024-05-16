Lompoc celebrates Police Week with a food truck festival

Community members in Lompoc celebrated Police Week with a food truck festival on Wednesday.

In addition to the food, the free event included police demonstrations, music, and activities for kids.

It also honored officers who have given their lives on the job.

"Even though this is somewhat on a fun level, remember, there's a reason behind it, and that is that every time an officer shows up for duty to protect the public, they may never go home," explained Chief Kevin Martin, Lompoc Police Department. "And this is just an opportunity for us to get people to recognize that and they get to know their officers."

The event was held outside of the police department on Civic Center Plaza, wrapping up at 7:30 p.m.