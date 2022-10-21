Lompoc Chalks Festival returns after a two-year pause

The Lompoc Chalks Festival makes its return to the Lompoc Airport after a two-year pause.

The festival kicks off Friday, October 21 at 5:30 p.m. with a 'meet the artist's reception.' The evening will consist of live entertainment from Grady DiPietro. There will also be a food truck, beer, wine & beverage bar and more.

The festivities will continue on Saturday, October 22 at 11 a.m. with stage entertainment starting with the Lompoc High School dance group. Live entertainment will run through 4:45 p.m.

Also, at 11 a.m. is the 'chalk it up' portion of the festival. This will run through 5 p.m.

This will consist of chalk art, a 'kids' corner,' a food truck, beer, and a wine & beverage bar.

The main attraction of the event is the sidewalk/street chalk paintings that are created over the course of the weekend. Chalk artists begin these chalk masterpieces early in the morning and the public is encouraged to watch their progress throughout the weekend.

The last day of the festival is Sunday, October 23 and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. attendees can enjoy live entertainment on the stage. The first act to go on stage will be Garcia Dance Studio.

The 'chalk it up' portion will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In order to protect the art, organizers are asking attendees to please leave their pets at home.

For more information on the festival and for the full schedule, click here.