Lompoc City Council approves 2021-23 city budget

City of Lompoc
City
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jun 16, 2021
Lompoc City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the city budget for 2021-2023.

Council approved the budget during its regular city council meeting.

During the meeting the council set goals for fiscal years 2021-23 and include:
· Ensure a safe and supportive city through fully staffed and equipped public safety departments;
· Determine a sustainable financial plan;
· Implement a community development program that improves opportunities for growth of our residents and businesses
· Provide support and partnerships that empower community members and volunteers' ability to improve Lompoc.

City staff is set to return with a budget review for council on Feb. 1, 2022.

You can read more about the budget here.

