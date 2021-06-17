Lompoc City Council approves 2021-23 city budget

Lompoc City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the city budget for 2021-2023.
Council approved the budget during its regular city council meeting.
During the meeting the council set goals for fiscal years 2021-23 and include:
· Ensure a safe and supportive city through fully staffed and equipped public safety departments;
· Determine a sustainable financial plan;
· Implement a community development program that improves opportunities for growth of our residents and businesses
· Provide support and partnerships that empower community members and volunteers' ability to improve Lompoc.
City staff is set to return with a budget review for council on Feb. 1, 2022.
You can read more about the budget here.