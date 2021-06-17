Lompoc City Council approves 2021-23 city budget

Lompoc City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the city budget for 2021-2023.

Council approved the budget during its regular city council meeting.

During the meeting the council set goals for fiscal years 2021-23 and include:

· Ensure a safe and supportive city through fully staffed and equipped public safety departments;

· Determine a sustainable financial plan;

· Implement a community development program that improves opportunities for growth of our residents and businesses

· Provide support and partnerships that empower community members and volunteers' ability to improve Lompoc.

City staff is set to return with a budget review for council on Feb. 1, 2022.

You can read more about the budget here.