Lompoc City Council approves restrictions for overnight RV parking

Off Pine Avenue in Lompoc, several RVs can be seen parked within walking distance of nearby homes.

Neighbors say that in recent years, they have dealt with heaps of garbage and safety concerns caused by those parking their RVs for multiple days at a time. In turn, Lompoc city leaders have taken action.

“I have been noticing them a little bit more recently,” said Josh Howell of Lompoc.

“Ten years ago, you didn’t see any. You didn’t see people just living in them on the streets. People used them for camping like they are supposed to be for. Now, they are just everywhere,” added Destiny Tumey, who has lived in Lompoc all her life.

In response to these concerns, the Lompoc City Council voted 3-1 to limit overnight RV parking in the city and require residents to pay a $55 fee in order to park an RV on the street within 100 feet of their homes.

“That will probably help a little bit. Hopefully, it will make people not park wherever they want,” Tumey told KSBY.

Others said that while RVs have been a nuisance in their neighborhoods, they worry about how the ordinance will impact Lompoc’s unsheltered population.

“These people are going to end up not being able to park like they do right now because they won’t have a permit,” said Leonard Huyck, Lompoc resident. “They will probably have to go somewhere else where they are not restricted that way.”

City officials say the newly approved ordinance will now prohibit the parking of recreational vehicles on city streets between the hours of 10 p.m. on one day and 6 a.m. the next morning unless a permit is acquired.

Supporters believe it will alleviate traffic and parking impacts, but Huyck argues more can be done.

“My take is, they still need a place to park their RV. It is difficult to be living in the woods, or the riverbed, or creeks, or even on the streets. This is the last home they have,” Huyck added.

We also tried speaking with the owners of multiple RVs parked throughout town, but they declined to comment.

It is expected that the Lompoc Police Department and city code enforcement staff will soon begin administering RV parking permits and enforcing the new restrictions.

City residents will only be allowed to request a permit for one RV to be parked near their home, which will be valid for one year.