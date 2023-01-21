Lompoc City Council asks community to complete 2023-2025 Goals and Budget Survey

Lompoc City Council is seeking the community's input as the council establishes its 2023-2025 Goals and Budget Priorities.

The community’s feedback will help guide future budget discussions and decisions made by Lompoc City Council.

Lompoc residents and business owners are asked to complete the online 2023-2025 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey in order for the City Council to gather this community feedback.

The survey is open until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

Members of the public without internet access are welcome to use the computers at the Lompoc Public Library or at Lompoc City Hall.