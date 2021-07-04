Lompoc City Council potentially pushing back special municipal election

The Lompoc City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 5, to discuss a possible rescheduling of the city's upcoming special municipal election.

This special municipal election is on cannabis taxes and is currently scheduled for Aug. 31. It may be pushed to a later date, however, due to the recent announcement of the California recall election.

Scheduled for Sept. 14, the recall election has given city governments the opportunity to hold their special elections during the same time as the statewide election.

Lompoc City Council's special meeting to discuss rescheduling will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Lompoc City Hall. Community members can tune in to the meeting on Channel 23 in Lompoc, watch it live on the city's website, or listen to it on the radio at KPEG 100.9 F.M.

Public comment can still be made via phone during times slated for comment or by email before 8:30 a.m. on July 5.