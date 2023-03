The Lompoc City Council is holding a public meeting to present the results of the city's 2023-2025 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey.

Just under 400 responses were gathered from an online survey that started in January and lasted for ten days.

The meeting will provide staff direction on its budget goals for the upcoming budget cycle and will be presented by City Manager Dean Albro.

The meeting will be held at Lompoc City Hall on Thursday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.