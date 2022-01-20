Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc City Council votes to allow cannabis events at designated parks

items.[0].image.alt
Louis Ramirez
Cannabis
Posted at 5:32 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 20:32:31-05

The Lompoc City Council voted Tuesday to adopt an ordinance authorizing temporary cannabis events in designated city parks, along with voting to establish a permitting process and fees for these cannabis events.

The designated parks include; River Park, Ken Adam Park and River Bend Park.

The ordinance states no more than two cannabis events per year may take place on city-owned property.

In addition, proper permitting and security will be required, along with other requirements as detailed at this link.

The ordinance goes into effect at the end of February.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NLW_480x360.png