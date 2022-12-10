Lompoc City Fire Department appoints new fire chief

Lompoc city officials announced Friday that Brian Fallon has been appointed chief of the Lompoc City Fire Department.

Fallon previously served as fire chief for the City of Victorville and has more than 20 years of firefighting and emergency response experience.

Before joining the Victorville Fire Department in September 2021, he served 16 years with Rancho Cucamonga Fire.

Fallon will start his new position on Jan. 9, taking over for Interim Lompoc Fire Chief Scott Nunez. Nunez served as chief since July, following the retirement of Chief Alicia Welch.

Fallon said he is looking forward to joining the Lompoc Fire Department.

"I am extremely honored and humbled to lead an amazing group of men and women with the Lompoc Fire Department. I am excited to see what the future holds for our fire department and the city of Lompoc," he said.