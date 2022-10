Lompoc City Fire Department responded to a single-car fire on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 29.

The car was found in a riverbed north of 12th street in Lompoc.

Officials say the fire was not a result of an accident.

Engine 51, Rescue 51, and Battalion 51 all responded and contained the fire before it spread to the surrounding brush.

The vehicle was badly damaged and has not been able to be identified at this time.