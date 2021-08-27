Lompoc City Hall closed after emergency water shutoff

The City of Lompoc has announced that city hall will be closed through the end of the day on Friday.

The unexpected closure is due to an emergency water shutoff, the city says.

The water was initially shut off for a tree removal project at the Civic Center Plaza. Tree roots were in proximity to a 10-inch water main.

The roots of the trees being removed were causing damage to the area. The trees are being replaced by new, fruitless olive trees with a less intrusive root system.

The water shutoff had to be extended through the day. The city decided to close the city hall to protect visitors and city employees.

City Hall will reopen on Monday, Aug. 30.