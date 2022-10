After receiving a Building Forward Grant from the California State Library, the Lompoc Public Library's heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and restrooms will be renovated.

KSBY Lompoc Library main branch

The California State Library is rewarding just over $400,000 and the City of Lompoc will provide approximately $200,000 that will go directly into these improvements.

Construction is expected to begin in 2023, making it the second time the 54-year-old building will see improvement in five years.