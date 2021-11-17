Lompoc City Manager Jim Throop Resigns

City manger Jim Throop resigns as the Lompoc city manager, after serving since July 30, 2018.

The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during Tuesday’s Lompoc City Council meeting to accept Throop’s resignation, which will be effective Jan. 2, 2022.

“It’s been my honor and a true privilege to serve the City of Lompoc during these past three and a half years,” Throop said. “I am more than proud of what our city team and community members have been able to accomplish working together, and the wonderful city that Lompoc is. Although there have been challenges during my time in Lompoc, I would not trade this experience for anything and will always reflect fondly on my time here.”

A closed session Lompoc City Council meeting on Dec. 7, will discuss the appointment of an interim city manager.

Some of Throop’s accomplishments as a city manager include improving the city’s budget and overall fiscal health by reducing debt, and setting a positive financial path forward.

Before he was Lompoc’s city manager, Throop was as chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard.

He has accepted a position as city manager for the City of Cupertino.