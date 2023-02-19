Lompoc community comes together for River Bend Bike Park cleanup effort

Community volunteers came to help one local bike park Sunday to assist with clean-up following last month's storms.

In Lompoc, some trails and parks have begun reopening following the damages caused by storms but River Bend Bike Park which is maintained solely by community volunteers has still yet to do so.

David Baker, committee chairman of the park, says after a typical rain, the park usually closes for one to two days to allow time for maintenance, but after last month's storm hit, it has now exceeded a month since the park has been open. During the heavy rainfall period, the parking lot became submerged in two feet of water, preventing access to the entry gates of the park.

To assist with cleanup, volunteers were invited to come out to the park Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The park is located at 1702 N A Street. For the latest updates, you can follow the park on Instagram at lompocriverbendbikepark.