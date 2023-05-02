Lompoc Community Market on Friday

The historic Old Town Lompoc will come alive with family-oriented activities, entertainment, and vendors during the upcoming Community Market this week.

The public is invited to Lompoc's First Friday Small Business Community Market this Friday, May 5 from 3-8 p.m.

Event organizers say the Community Market aims to provide a safe and fun environment for families to enjoy food, entertainment, and vendors.

The 100 block of South H Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. Neither North Ocean Ave nor Cypress Ave will be closed during the event.

The market is sponsored by PCH STREET Salon and Wine Lounge.