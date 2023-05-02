Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc Community Market on Friday

City
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
The historic Old Town Lompoc will come alive with family-oriented activities, entertainment, and vendors during the upcoming Community Market this week.
City
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 13:10:41-04

The historic Old Town Lompoc will come alive with family-oriented activities, entertainment, and vendors during the upcoming Community Market this week.

The public is invited to Lompoc's First Friday Small Business Community Market this Friday, May 5 from 3-8 p.m.

Event organizers say the Community Market aims to provide a safe and fun environment for families to enjoy food, entertainment, and vendors.

The 100 block of South H Street will be closed to vehicle traffic. Neither North Ocean Ave nor Cypress Ave will be closed during the event.

The market is sponsored by PCH STREET Salon and Wine Lounge.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg