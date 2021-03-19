Lompoc Community Track and Field opening to the public

The track and field at Lompoc High School's Huyck Stadium will officially open for community use on March 29.

The city says new facilities include nine lanes of rubberized track, a turf field, as well as an exercise zone. There were all completed in June of last year, but haven't opened to the public yet because of COVID-19.

"Many of us have learned over the past year that physical activity helps fight disease, reduces the impact of health issues, and provides opportunities to connect with each other," Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne said in a press release. "I look forward to walking the track and invite all of our residents to explore this new outdoor activity area as we come out of the pandemic."

The hours the area is open will be posted to the city's website.