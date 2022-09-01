Lompoc Concert Association celebrating 75th anniversary

This upcoming fall and spring season will be the 75th anniversary of the Lompoc Concert Association.

There are four performances scheduled from September to March 2023:



Sept. 17 - Judy Carmichael

Nov. 5 - Park Brothers

Feb. 11 - Jason Stoll

March 18 - Alias Brass Quintet

"I'm very happy that we've reached 75 years and, you know, we've had challenges. Again, we want to rebuild our audience base. We were like 150 at our peak but now this spring it was very small numbers," said Lawrence Li, Lompoc Concert Association President.

A season subscription costs $70 for an adult, $150 for a family of two adults and an unlimited number of children in the same household.

Student tickets are only $5 with a valid student ID, and military members get a $10 discount.

To purchase tickets, click here.