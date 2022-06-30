Lompoc earns 2021 Tree City USA recognition

The Arbor Day Foundation has named Lompoc a 2021 Tree City USA, Lompoc city officials announced Thursday.

The honor is given to cities that demonstrate a commitment urban forest management and has been awarded to cities since 1976. Lompoc has earned the title for 32 of the 45 years the program has existed.

Now, 3,652 cities nationwide are part of the program, according to the Tree City USA website. To make the list, cities must have a tree board or department, a tree-care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget that is at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

"Everyone benefits when elected officials, volunteers and committed citizens in communities like the City of Lompoc make smart investments in urban forests," Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation, said in a statement. "Trees bring shade to our homes and beauty to our neighborhoods, along with numerous economic, social and environmental benefits."

Arroyo Grande, Goleta, Morro Bay and San Luis Obispo have also earned Tree City USA recognition, as has the County of Santa Barbara.