Lompoc earns award for financial transparency for fifth year running

The City of Lompoc was awarded recognition for its financial reporting for the fifth year in a row, city officials announced Tuesday.

The city earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada. Lompoc has gotten the award each year from 2017 to 2021.

The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of accounting and financial reporting by a government, Lompoc officials say.

Lompoc won the recognition for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, which covered the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

The award is given to governments that demonstrate an attitude of full financial disclosure to city residents.

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro called the recognition an outstanding achievement of the city's finance team.

"I'm so appreciative for each member of this team, and I am grateful to have these employees here at the City of Lompoc," Albro said in a statement.