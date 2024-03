Lompoc’s community Easter egg hunt is being moved indoors.

Due to rain, the City has announced the event on Saturday will now take place at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center at 1120 West Ocean Avenue.

Egg hunt times have been revised as follows:

Ages 4 and under: 10 a.m. & 11 a.m.

Ages 5 to 8: 10;20 a.m. & 11:20 a.m.

Ages 9-12: 10:20 a.m. & 11:40 a.m.

The egg hunt is free for children 12 and under