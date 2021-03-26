Lompoc elementary school closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 outbreak

Multiple COVID-19 cases have reportedly closed a Lompoc Unified elementary school temporarily.

Parents of students at La Canada Elementary were notified Thursday that the school had learned of three positive COVID-19 cases, which public health classifies as an outbreak.

Because of that, the school is reportedly closing for two weeks, reopening on April 12.

The letter received by parents said the school has been working with public health, disease control and a nurse investigator on the outbreak.

Food distribution sites at the school are being relocated during the closure.

KSBY reached out to the district for additional information but has not yet heard back.

