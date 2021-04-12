Lompoc elementary school reopens following closure due to COVID-19 cases

A Lompoc Unified elementary school is back open following a more than two-week closure due to COVID-19 concerns.

Parents of students at La Canada Elementary were notified March 25 that the school had learned of three positive COVID-19 cases, which public health classifies as an outbreak.

Because of that, the school closed to in-person learning until April 12.

The letter received by parents said the school has been working with public health, disease control and a nurse investigator on the outbreak.

Food distribution sites at the school were being relocated during the closure.

