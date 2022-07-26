Lompoc Empty Bowls returns as in-person event

After a two-year hiatus, the Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser will be back in person on Wednesday, July 27.

The fundraiser supports the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Tickets cost $25 each and are available online at www.FoodbankSBC.org/LEB22.

Seatings are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center at 1120 Ocean Avenue.

Attendees will receive a simple lunch of soup, bread and water. The soup will be served in handmade, ceramic bowls that attendees can then take home.

The event will also include a raffle, silent auction, and succulent plant sale. Entertainment will include music by DJ Suz and bowl-making demonstrations by Mike McNutt of the Allan Hancock College ceramics program.

This will be the 17th year the Empty Bowls fundraiser has been held in Lompoc.

The money raised helps the Foodbank provide groceries and nutrition education to Lompoc residents in need.