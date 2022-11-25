Lompoc encouraging people to shop small this Saturday

There are many ways to shop small in Lompoc this Small Business Saturday.

Multiple businesses are offering discounts and special offers, and shoppers who visit select stores have a chance to win raffle prizes.

A map of participating businesses is available at the Chamber of Commerce, located at 111 South I Street. Shoppers who make purchases at four participating businesses and get their maps stamped can turn in their maps and receipts at the Chamber office to be entered into the raffle. Prizes include merchandise from participating businesses.

Rylee & Wren Boutique is among the businesses taking part in the Small Business Saturday promotion.

"Small Business Saturday is just coming together, being a part of your community. When you're shopping small, you're supporting your neighbors and you're supporting someone's dream," said owner Melissa Kinman. "We're offering 20% storewide and online and then we're also offering a free gift with purchases of $50 or more while supplies last."

In addition, the first-ever Old Town Market Small Business Saturday event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 100 South H Street.

Created to support home-based and micro businesses, the event will include more than 20 local vendors and more than 10 food trucks. There will also be live music, a visit from Charlotte's Web Bookmobile and a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Route One Farmers Market's new Mobile Market.