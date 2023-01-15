Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lompoc environmental justice market pop-up event to happen Jan. 21

lompoc market pop up event.jfif
Envision Lompoc/City of Lompoc Twitter
The city of Lompoc is hosting an environmental justice market pop-up event on Saturday, Jan 21.
lompoc market pop up event.jfif
Posted at 7:16 AM, Jan 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-15 10:16:21-05

The city of Lompoc is hosting an environmental justice market pop-up event on Saturday, Jan 21.

Participants can come by the booth at the market to learn more about Lompoc's environmental justice element update process. There will also be activities for participants to partake in.

This will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market located at West Ocean Avenue and I Street.

If you can't make it to the event, you can visit www.EnvisionLompoc.com for information or for other ways to get involved in the community.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png