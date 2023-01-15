Lompoc environmental justice market pop-up event to happen Jan. 21

The city of Lompoc is hosting an environmental justice market pop-up event on Saturday, Jan 21.

Participants can come by the booth at the market to learn more about Lompoc's environmental justice element update process. There will also be activities for participants to partake in.

This will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market located at West Ocean Avenue and I Street.

If you can't make it to the event, you can visit www.EnvisionLompoc.com for information or for other ways to get involved in the community.