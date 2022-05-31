Lompoc fire chief on leave following arrest

Lompoc’s fire chief is on administrative leave following her arrest over the weekend.

Booking logs show Alicia Welch, 55, was arrested in Cambria and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail shortly after 11:40 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of domestic violence.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reportedly made the arrest.

Lompoc City Manager Dean Albro says Battalion Chief Scott Nunez has been appointed to serve as acting fire chief for the time being.

“As this matter is an ongoing criminal and administrative investigation, the City of Lompoc will not issue further comment at this time,” Albro said in a statement.

Welch is reportedly set to appear in court on June 14.

She has been with the Lompoc Fire Department for less than a year.

Welch was sworn in last August and has nearly 30 years of firefighting experience.

If the case is forwarded to the district attorney’s office, prosecutors will decide whether or not to file charges.

