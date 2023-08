People in Lompoc may see a new fire truck responding to emergencies throughout the town.

The 2023 Pierce PUC (Pierce Ultimate Configuration) will be responding out of Station 52, which is on D Street and serves the north end of town.

It was put into service for the first time Tuesday evening and was nicknamed the “North Ave. Express,” according to the fire department.

The City Council also approved the purchase of a 2023 Type-3 Pierce Brush Truck for $469,130.81 at its meeting last week.