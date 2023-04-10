Lompoc firefighters have a busy Easter Sunday, three fires under investigation

Lompoc Firefighters responded to three separate fire incidents on Easter Sunday.

The most significant fire happened at Hapgood Elementary School, Fire officials say they responded to reports of a fire at the school at about 5:40 a.m.

When fire officials arrived they say they saw significant smoke coming from the back of a building so they called extra units.

The fire began at the exterior of a building that had extended into one of the classrooms. Fire officials say they were able to make quick access and knock the fire down.

There was damage to the exterior and inside of a classroom, including an outdoor awning. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Fire officials say they responded to two other fires. One was a dumpster fire at about 12:10 a.m., and a brush fire extended to a building along North Bell Street.

Both of those fires are also under investigation.