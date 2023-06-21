Lompoc Flower Festival kicks off Thursday

Preparations are underway for the Lompoc Flower Festival, which kicks off Thursday at Ryon Park.

The theme this year for the 70th annual, four-day event is “Country Road.” The festival gates open at 11 a.m. each day.

There will be a variety of vendors, food, entertainment along with carnival rides. Entry to the festival is $5. Children 12 and under are free and entry is also free for everyone before 1 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

This year, the Flower Festival Parade is making its return Saturday at 10 a.m. Floats and participants will make their way down H Street before turning west on Oceano Avenue and ending on South O St.

Lompoc Valley Florist will be among the parade participants and florist designer Jackie Lane is excited to be able to participate once again.

"It has a lot of history - not so much honored today, if you will, because times have changed... The festival's calling it their comeback year, so I'm just super excited to be able to bring my flowers to the parade," Lane said.

Members of the Flower Festival Board say they are trying to bring back the festival the way it used to be but they are also looking for new ideas.

For information on carnival pricing and tickets, click here.

For more information on the festival, click here.

