Lompoc High School alumni cruise for fundraiser

Alumni of Lompoc High School took to the streets of Old Town Lompoc for a cruise for the memories and to raise funds for the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.

"To me it's always something special because it's like we're kind of getting back to when I was in high school -- this is what we used to do all the time,” Thomas Binnebose said, who is a part of the class of ’89. “… And, you know, now it's an opportunity to get back to it, get all these cars out, especially now kind of after COVID and people are coming back out. We're getting to see all the different rides and everything.

“It's amazing,” he said. “I love it."

Dozens of cars cruised down Highways 1 and 246, which were closed for the parade. The parade ran from 3 to 9 p.m.

The alumni association funds will be used to award three scholarships to graduating seniors, The Lompoc Record reported.