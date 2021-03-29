Lompoc High's new track and field now open to the public

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning to celebrate the new track and field at Lompoc High School's Huyck Stadium.

The newly-renovated facility includes a nine-lane rubberized track, an artificial turf field, and a community exercise zone with outdoor exercise equipment.

"This facility benefits not only student-athletes and physical education students but it's also going to benefit the entire community. It will be open and free for community use," said Ashley Costa, Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization Executive Director.

While it was completed last June, it is just now opening to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions. Public access hours are limited but can be found on the city's Recreation Department website.

The $3.8 million project was funded by the Lompoc Unified School District and through private fundraising efforts.

"The inspiration behind this facility was about improving community health and I feel like we really hit the mark and we're really, hopefully going to turn the corner with the health and well-being of our community," Costa said.

Monday morning's event included a relay run by Costa, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Lompoc Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla, Regional YMCA Director Thomas Speidel, and athletic directors from Lompoc High School and Cabrillo High School, Claudia Terrones and Gary West.

*This story has been updated to reflect the correct overall cost of the project