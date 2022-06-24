Lompoc home destroyed in fire, three residents displaced

Lompoc City Fire officials responded to reports of a structure fire at around 9:45 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials say the fire broke out on the 400 Block of South C Street.

When fire crews arrived they say they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the home as well as vehicles in the driveway. Fire fighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Fire officials say all people inside the home safely evacuated. A quick response allowed fire fighters to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

The fire was knocked down within approximately 45 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced.