Lompoc Hospital District Foundation hosts 2022 Colorthon 5K

The 2022 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K takes place at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 29.

Day-of registration begins at 8 a.m., and the event starts at 9 a.m.

The family-friendly fundraising event is open to runners, walkers, joggers and anyone who just wants to have a fun morning while supporting the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation.

The Colorthon will feature a series of “color stations” where volunteers will toss colored powder, or cornstarch, at runners.

Event registration and sponsorships raise money for the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation to purchase new equipment for the hospital's Rehab Services department.

Over 200 people are already registered for the Colorthon.

Carpooling is strongly recommended.